Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,202,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95,603 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 209,898 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 480,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock TCP Capital

In related news, COO Patrick Wolfe acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,984.36. This trade represents a 320.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,663.38. This represents a 34.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 9.7 %

TCPC stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $602.35 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

BlackRock TCP Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

