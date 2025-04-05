Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 27 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,268,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,773.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,665.71 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,878.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,873.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

