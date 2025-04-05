Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of Conagra Brands worth $63,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,079 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 386.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $26.71 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.47.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

