Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 46,397 Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 382.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957,396 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CON. Bank of America upped their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

CON stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

