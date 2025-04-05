Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,559 Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,497,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,182,000.

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

CURB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

