Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,207,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,251,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,867 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter worth $10,295,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,543,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,106,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 258,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Stock Down 3.7 %

KMT opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

