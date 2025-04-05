Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Pathward Financial worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $10,865,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

