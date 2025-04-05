Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE KWR opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.