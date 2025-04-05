Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in StoneCo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $10.58 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

