Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 27.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.