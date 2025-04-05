Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ARM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.41.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.28. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $84.39 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.