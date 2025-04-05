Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFIN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

