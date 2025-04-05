Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,939,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. The trade was a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock worth $187,319. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

