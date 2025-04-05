Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.