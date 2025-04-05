Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Trustmark worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $30.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Trustmark in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMK

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.