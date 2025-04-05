Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Standex International worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SXI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Standex International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Standex International by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Standex International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $138.93 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Standex International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.