Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,061.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 452,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after buying an additional 336,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 82,376 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

