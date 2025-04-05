Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,987,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Renasant by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,173,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 788,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,522,000 after purchasing an additional 705,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,586,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $48,103.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at $645,757.92. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RNST

Renasant Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.