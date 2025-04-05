Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $973,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 94,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $27,734.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,103.38. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.84.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

