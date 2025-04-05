Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $993,000 Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 939,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after buying an additional 212,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,920,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LGI Homes

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $557.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.56 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

