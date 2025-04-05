Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 3.7 %

OSW stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.71.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.