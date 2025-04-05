Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Greenbrier Companies worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,237,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.