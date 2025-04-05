Corebridge Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 309,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 20.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 617,506 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rigetti Computing

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

