Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 559,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

