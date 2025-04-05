Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,253,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.97 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 219.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRVA. JMP Securities set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.