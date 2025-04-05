Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $18.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

