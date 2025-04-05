Corebridge Financial Inc. Raises Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $335,945 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CleanSpark Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $21.39.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.