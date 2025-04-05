Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FB Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in FB Financial by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,913,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,971,427.40. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $710,180. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

