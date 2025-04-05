Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after buying an additional 842,558 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $14,596,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $8,272,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 792.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 277,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRBY. Roth Capital raised shares of Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Insider Transactions at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,562.72. This trade represents a 53.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

