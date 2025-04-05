Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calix by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.75. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.31). Calix had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

