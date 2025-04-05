Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,859,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Omnicell Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

