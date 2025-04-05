Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of TransMedics Group worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,607,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

