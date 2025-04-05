Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 134,083 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,083 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 64.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 184,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of VSH opened at $11.87 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

