Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Banner worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. FMR LLC raised its position in Banner by 395.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 132,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Banner by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Banner by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Price Performance

Banner stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BANR

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.