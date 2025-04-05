Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $445.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 28.23%.

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

