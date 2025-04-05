Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kinetik by 30.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 352,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinetik by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,967,000 after acquiring an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kinetik by 34.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 53.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinetik from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Kinetik Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.85. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 305.88%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

