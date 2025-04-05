Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,703 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,434,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,365,000 after buying an additional 117,133 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 129,595 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 8.3 %

DOCN stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $157,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,641.60. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

