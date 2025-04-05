Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,775 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in PAR Technology by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $82.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.19 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.