Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,835 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in WaFd by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in WaFd by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in WaFd by 112.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 49.77%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

