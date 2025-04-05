Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,853 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 728.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 214,417 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 15,848.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WNS by 117.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

WNS Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE WNS opened at $62.42 on Friday. WNS has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.