Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 5,772 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 99,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

