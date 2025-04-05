Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,026 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of NCR Voyix worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,157,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,124,000 after purchasing an additional 596,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR Voyix by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 31.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

VYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

