Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Strategic Education by 76.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,941,000 after acquiring an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,635,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,986,000 after buying an additional 45,421 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.43 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $119,368.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,672.36. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

