Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $2,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The company had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.43%.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. BTIG Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

