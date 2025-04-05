Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Magnite by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Magnite by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $101,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,732.95. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,580. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of MGNI opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 151.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

View Our Latest Report on Magnite

About Magnite

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.