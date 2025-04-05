DA Davidson Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $4.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Shares of LPRO opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $121.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

