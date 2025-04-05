Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Danaos by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Danaos by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Down 6.0 %

DAC stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 49.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

