DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $14,889,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,300,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,497 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 326.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,235,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 946,073 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,925,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 663,529 shares during the last quarter.

DRH opened at $7.01 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

