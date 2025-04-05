Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$147.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$163.31.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$154.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$107.80 and a 52 week high of C$174.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$1,256,386.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

