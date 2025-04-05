Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after acquiring an additional 440,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,760 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $36,242.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DYN. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

